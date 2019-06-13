La Bocina

Ediciones Anteriores de La Bocina 1990-2000

  • Nº 26 – Julio 1991
  • Nº 30 – Noviembre 1991
  • N° 33 – Febrero 1992
  • N° 34 – Marzo 1992
  • N° 38 – Julio 1992
  • N° 46 – Marzo 1993
  • N° 48 – Mayo 1993
  • N° 55 – Diciembre 1993
  • N° 64 – Septiembre 1994
  • N° 66 – Noviembre 1994
  • N° 73 – Mayo 1995
  • N° 74 – Junio 1995
  • N° 75 – Julio 1995
  • N° 77 – Septiembre 1995
  • N° 82 – Febrero 1996
  • N° 83 – Marzo 1996
  • N° 90 – Octubre 1996
  • N° 93 – Navidad 1996
  • Nº 97 – Mayo 1997
  • Nº 102 – Octubre 1997
  • Nº 115 – Noviembre 1998
  • Nº 144 – Julio 2000
  • Nº 150 – Septiembre 2000

