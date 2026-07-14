Llega el Episodio 2 del Programa PILOrTO
¡ GRAN ESTRENO GRAN !
* PROGRAMA PILOrTO * Episodio 02
—–> Viernes 17 de Julio (22hs. – Argentina)
* Auspicia… PASTAFrOLA
* PROGRAMA PILOrTO * Episodio 02
* un loco-loco Stream con la genial Conducción de CLAUDIO SERRENTINO & FEDE JAMES TARÁNTOLA
* Producción Artística: FEDE JAMES TARÁNTOLA
* Gente Usualmente Invitade:
* NICOLÁS PRATTO (como “Nico Pratto Nos Miente Sobre Cine” : Hoy El Origen del Cine)
* NORBERT DEGOAS (y “Los Geniales Consejos de Norbert 3D Mil”)
* JORGE LUQUE (es “El Amigo Influyente”)
* ANTONIO TORRES (y “Los Selectos Videos de Tony Navarro”)
* Invitade de la Semane: EMMA SERNA
* VideoClips Invitades: CHER / JIMMY SOUL / PETER PANK & LOS CHICOS PERDIDOS / RITA PAVONE
* Gráfica & Vclips & Edición General: FEDE JAMES TARÁNTOLA
* Una Producción “LA BOCINA” & “LA BIG BELUSHI”
* Estreno PROGRAMA PILOrTO – EPISODIO 01 : https://youtu.be/qaCMBSsXb9g
* Trailer PROGRAMA PILOrTO – EPISODIO 01 : https://youtu.be/UhX_3gQ5TRY
* Trailer PROGRAMA PILOrTO – EPISODIO 02 : https://youtu.be/TP5yWJF0chs
* Trailer PROGRAMA PILOrTO – EPISODIO 03 : https://youtu.be/0HLL-Ozr2YA